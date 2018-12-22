Emma Fee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abb7f751-87cc-4024-9406-9c034c22483c
Emma Fee Tracks
Sort by
Note To Self (LIVE)
Emma Fee
Note To Self (LIVE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown (LIVE)
Emma Fee
Unknown (LIVE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Goes On
Emma Fee
Life Goes On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Goes On
Last played on
Are We All This Way
Emma Fee
Are We All This Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Feel This Way
Emma Fee
Do You Feel This Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Feel This Way
Last played on
Plastic Heroes (LIVE)
Emma Fee
Plastic Heroes (LIVE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold Mine Gutted (LIVE Bright Eyes Cover)
Emma Fee
Gold Mine Gutted (LIVE Bright Eyes Cover)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Anaquanist (LIVE)
Emma Fee
The Anaquanist (LIVE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Note To Self
Emma Fee
Note To Self
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Note To Self
Last played on
Wrong
Emma Fee
Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist