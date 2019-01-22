Diana DamrauBorn 31 May 1971
Diana Damrau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02z6zmz.jpg
1971-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/abb69853-a201-4fc4-b42f-25dd5b817a4d
Diana Damrau Biography (Wikipedia)
Diana Damrau is a German operatic soprano. She is particularly associated to works of Mozart, Strauss and the Italian bel canto repertory. Damrau is a Kammersängerin of the Bavarian State Opera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diana Damrau Tracks
Sort by
Beethoven Cantata No 1: I. Maestoso - Quasi Allegretto
Franz Liszt
Beethoven Cantata No 1: I. Maestoso - Quasi Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Beethoven Cantata No 1: I. Maestoso - Quasi Allegretto
Orchestra
Last played on
No. 46, "Ich hab in Penna einen Liebsten wohnen"
Hugo Wolf
No. 46, "Ich hab in Penna einen Liebsten wohnen"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
No. 46, "Ich hab in Penna einen Liebsten wohnen"
Last played on
No. 45, "Verschling' der Abgrund meines Liebsten Hütte"
Hugo Wolf
No. 45, "Verschling' der Abgrund meines Liebsten Hütte"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
No. 45, "Verschling' der Abgrund meines Liebsten Hütte"
Last played on
Italienisches Liederbuch: Nos. 33 & 15
Hugo Wolf
Italienisches Liederbuch: Nos. 33 & 15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Italienisches Liederbuch: Nos. 33 & 15
Last played on
La Traviata: Libiamo
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata: Libiamo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata: Libiamo
Last played on
Il dolce suono (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Il dolce suono (Lucia di Lammermoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Il dolce suono (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Orchestra
Last played on
'Numi, respire...Ah, lo sento' (Europa riconosciuta)
Antonio Salieri
'Numi, respire...Ah, lo sento' (Europa riconosciuta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
'Numi, respire...Ah, lo sento' (Europa riconosciuta)
Last played on
Queen of the Night Aria (Der Hölle Rache)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Queen of the Night Aria (Der Hölle Rache)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Queen of the Night Aria (Der Hölle Rache)
Performer
Last played on
C'est bien l'air que chaque matin (L'Etoile du Nord)
Giacomo Meyerbeer
C'est bien l'air que chaque matin (L'Etoile du Nord)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rm.jpglink
C'est bien l'air que chaque matin (L'Etoile du Nord)
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Chin, chin chidori
Jean-Pascal Beintus
Chin, chin chidori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6zmz.jpglink
Chin, chin chidori
Last played on
Hab' mir's gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Hab' mir's gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Hab' mir's gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K384 (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K384 (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K384 (Act 1)
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Suite Bergamasque Clair De Lune
Claude Debussy
Suite Bergamasque Clair De Lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Suite Bergamasque Clair De Lune
Last played on
Waldseligkeit, Op 49 No 1
Richard Strauss
Waldseligkeit, Op 49 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Waldseligkeit, Op 49 No 1
Last played on
Ständchen, Op 17 No 2
Richard Strauss
Ständchen, Op 17 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ständchen, Op 17 No 2
Last played on
Hansel and Gretel: Part 2
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel and Gretel: Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Hansel and Gretel: Part 2
Last played on
Hansel and Gretel: Part 1
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel and Gretel: Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Hansel and Gretel: Part 1
Last played on
Als mir dein Lied erklang, Op 68 No 4
Richard Strauss
Als mir dein Lied erklang, Op 68 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Als mir dein Lied erklang, Op 68 No 4
Säusle, liebe Myrthe, Op 68 No 3
Richard Strauss
Säusle, liebe Myrthe, Op 68 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Säusle, liebe Myrthe, Op 68 No 3
Ich wollt' ein Sträusslein binden, Op 68 No 2
Richard Strauss
Ich wollt' ein Sträusslein binden, Op 68 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ich wollt' ein Sträusslein binden, Op 68 No 2
An die Nacht, Op 68 No 1
Richard Strauss
An die Nacht, Op 68 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
An die Nacht, Op 68 No 1
Das Bachlein, Op. 88 No. 1
Richard Strauss
Das Bachlein, Op. 88 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Das Bachlein, Op. 88 No. 1
Last played on
Ist ein Traum (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Ist ein Traum (Der Rosenkavalier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ist ein Traum (Der Rosenkavalier)
Last played on
Ove son, qual'aure io spiro (Il natal d'Apollo)
Vincenzo Righini
Ove son, qual'aure io spiro (Il natal d'Apollo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6zmz.jpglink
Ove son, qual'aure io spiro (Il natal d'Apollo)
Last played on
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Richard Strauss
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Last played on
Ah! Non giunge uman pensiero (La sonnambula)
Vincenzo Bellini
Ah! Non giunge uman pensiero (La sonnambula)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Ah! Non giunge uman pensiero (La sonnambula)
Last played on
Flower Duet
Léo Delibes
Flower Duet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Flower Duet
Performer
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Last played on
Des Dichters Abendgang, Op 47 No 2
Richard Strauss
Des Dichters Abendgang, Op 47 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Des Dichters Abendgang, Op 47 No 2
Last played on
A brani, a brani, o perfido (Luisa Miller)
Giuseppe Verdi
A brani, a brani, o perfido (Luisa Miller)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
A brani, a brani, o perfido (Luisa Miller)
Orchestra
Last played on
Qui nulla s'attena
Giuseppe Verdi
Qui nulla s'attena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Qui nulla s'attena
Orchestra
Last played on
4 Lieder Op.27
Richard Strauss
4 Lieder Op.27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Lieder Op.27
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (End of Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (End of Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (End of Act 2)
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (Serail Act 1 No. 6 Ach ich liebte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (Serail Act 1 No. 6 Ach ich liebte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung Aus Dem Serail (Serail Act 1 No. 6 Ach ich liebte)
Last played on
Deh vieni, non tardar, Le Nozze di Figaro
Gérard Korsten
Deh vieni, non tardar, Le Nozze di Figaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6zmz.jpglink
Deh vieni, non tardar, Le Nozze di Figaro
Last played on
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra - opera
Gaetano Donizetti
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra - opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra - opera
Last played on
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra; Aria 'Torna, Torna, o caro ogetta'
Gaetano Donizetti
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra; Aria 'Torna, Torna, o caro ogetta'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra; Aria 'Torna, Torna, o caro ogetta'
Orchestra
Last played on
Morgen (Op.27`4), arr. for voice and orchestra [orig.v & pf]
Richard Strauss
Morgen (Op.27`4), arr. for voice and orchestra [orig.v & pf]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen (Op.27`4), arr. for voice and orchestra [orig.v & pf]
Last played on
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Richard Strauss
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Last played on
Don Giovanni - Final Scene, Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - Final Scene, Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni - Final Scene, Act 2
Last played on
Playlists featuring Diana Damrau
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 72
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evp2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-12T12:05:08
12
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
Diana Damrau Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist