Belleruche was a three-piece electronic/soul band from the United Kingdom. They were signed on the Brighton-based Tru Thoughts label. The members of the band were Kathrin deBoer, Ricky Fabulous, and DJ Modest.

The band was formed in North London in 2005.

Belleruche released a series of three limited 7" records on their own Hippoflex Recording Industries label before signing with Tru Thoughts, which sold out in British independent record stores and attracted a cult following in Europe, having been hand-distributed by the band at their gigs.

In 2007 Belleruche signed to Tru Thoughts and their debut album Turntable Soul Music was released in July of the same year, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in the label's history. They have played at venues as diverse as Montreux Jazz Festival, Glastonbury Festival, and many more.

In October 2008 The Express, the band's second album, was released. Their first single, "Anything You Want (Not That)", was awarded the Single Of The Week spot on iTunes. The Express has gained major daytime radio support, being played in rotation by Nemone on BBC 6Music radio.