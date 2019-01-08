Meade Lux LewisBorn 4 September 1905. Died 7 June 1964
1905-09-04
Anderson Meade Lewis (September 4, 1905 – June 7, 1964), known as Meade Lux Lewis, was an American pianist and composer, noted for his playing in the boogie-woogie style. His best-known work, "Honky Tonk Train Blues", has been recorded by many artists.
Meade Lux Lewis Tracks
Honky Tonk Train Blues
Meade Lux Lewis
Yancey Special
Meade Lux Lewis
Celeste Blues
Meade Lux Lewis
Chicago Flyer
Meade Lux Lewis
Spirit Of Boogie Woogie
Meade Lux Lewis
Bear Cat Crawl
Meade Lux Lewis
Whistlin' Blues
Meade Lux Lewis
Six Wheel Chaser
Meade Lux Lewis
Bass On Top
Meade Lux Lewis
Dragon Blues
Meade Lux Lewis
Nagasaki
Meade Lux Lewis
Profoundly Blue
Edmund Hall, Charlie Christian, Meade Lux Lewis, Meade Lux Lewis & Israel Crosby
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Teddy Bunn
Honky Tonk Train Blues
Federico Colli & Meade Lux Lewis
Pounding Heart Blues
John Williams, Port of Harlem Jazzmen, Frankie Newton, J.C. Higginbotham, Sidney Bechet, Meade Lux Lewis, Teddy Bunn & Sid Catlett
Hangover Boogie
Meade Lux Lewis
Yancey's Last Ride
Meade Lux Lewis
Spooney Sam
Meade Lux Lewis
Shooboody
Meade Lux Lewis
Mama's Bounce
Meade Lux Lewis
Nineteen Ways of Playing a Chorus
Meade Lux Lewis
