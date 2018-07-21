Marcin Wasilewski, born 1975 in Slawno, Zachodniopomorskie, is a Polish pianist and composer.

Wasilewski established a musical partnership with bassist Slawomir Kurkiewicz and drummer Michal Miskiewicz as the Simple Acoustic Trio in the early-1990s which led to Polish trumpeter Tomasz Stańko mentoring the group for several years before recruiting the trio as his working band in 2001.