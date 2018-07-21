Marcin WasilewskiBorn 1975
Marcin Wasilewski
1975
Marcin Wasilewski, born 1975 in Slawno, Zachodniopomorskie, is a Polish pianist and composer.
Wasilewski established a musical partnership with bassist Slawomir Kurkiewicz and drummer Michal Miskiewicz as the Simple Acoustic Trio in the early-1990s which led to Polish trumpeter Tomasz Stańko mentoring the group for several years before recruiting the trio as his working band in 2001.
Do Rycerzy, Do Slachty, Do Miezsczan
Marcin Wasilewski
Night Train to You
Marcin Wasilewski
Last played on
Take Off and Land
Manu Katché
Last played on
Night Train to You
Marcin Wasilewski
Last played on
