Wasilewski established a musical partnership with bassist Slawomir Kurkiewicz and drummer Michal Miskiewicz as the Simple Acoustic Trio in the early-1990s which led to Polish trumpeter Tomasz Stańko mentoring the group for several years before recruiting the trio as his working band in 2001.

