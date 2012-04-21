Beau DollarBorn 21 April 1941. Died 22 February 2011
William Hargis Bowman, Jr. (April 21, 1941 – February 22, 2011), better known by his stage name, Beau Dollar, was a soul vocalist and drummer for King Records. He performed on many studio albums for various artists under contract with King, including James Brown. His most prominent work was performed as "Beau Dollar & The Dapps" and "Beau Dollar & The Coins".
