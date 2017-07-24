Elsie MorisonBorn 15 August 1924. Died 5 April 2016
Elsie Morison
1924-08-15
Elsie Morison Biography (Wikipedia)
Elsie Jean Morison AM (15 August 1924 – 5 April 2016) was an Australian operatic soprano. She won the Dame Nellie Melba Scholarship in 1945, and the Queen's Prize at the Royal College of Music in 1947.
Elsie Morison Tracks
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Sun Whose Rays
Elsie Morison
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
Lyricist
I know that my redeemer liveth (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
The Yeomen of the Guard: I have a song to sing O!
Arthur Sullivan
Three Little Maids
Elsie Morison
May peace in Salem... Will the sun forget to streak (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Love Is a Plaintive Song
Elsie Morison
Elsie Morison
Were I Laid On Greenland's Coast
Elsie Morison
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-01T12:31:26
1
Sep
1962
Proms 1961: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-12T12:31:26
12
Aug
1961
Proms 1960: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-16T12:31:26
16
Sep
1960
Proms 1959: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-18T12:31:26
18
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-31T12:31:26
31
Aug
1959
