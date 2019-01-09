The Monotones50s US vocal group "The Book of Love". Formed 1955. Disbanded 1962
The Monotones
1955
The Monotones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Monotones were a six-member American doo-wop vocal group in the 1950s. They are considered a one-hit wonder, as their only hit single was "The Book of Love", which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1958.
The Monotones Tracks
Book Of Love
The Monotones
Book Of Love
Book Of Love
The Book Of Love
The Monotones
The Book Of Love
The Book Of Love
Who Wrote The Book Of love
The Monotones
Who Wrote The Book Of love
Book Of Love (Chain)
The Monotones
Book Of Love (Chain)
Book Of Love (Chain)
