Majid Jordan
Majid Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Majid Jordan is a Canadian R&B duo, consisting of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman from Toronto, Ontario. They formed in 2011 and signed to OVO Sound, the record label co-founded by rapper Drake, producer Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib, releasing their debut EP, A Place Like This, in 2014.
Hold On, We're Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan)
Drake
Hold On, We're Going Home (feat. Majid Jordan & Donell Jones)
Duncan Gerow & Drake
One I Want (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
Majid Jordan
All Over You
Majid Jordan
Coming Home
ZHU
King City
Majid Jordan
Every Step Every Way
Majid Jordan
Make It Work
Majid Jordan
