The CasanovasAustralian hard rock band. Formed 1999
The Casanovas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aba790f7-8131-4f2d-ba48-87c00b2169d3
The Casanovas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Casanovas are an Australian hard rock band, which formed in 1999 by Patrick Boyce on drums, his brother Tommy on lead vocals and lead guitar, and Jimmy Lewis on bass guitar. They have released three albums, The Casanovas (May 2004), All Night Long (July 2006) and Terra Casanova (2015).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Casanovas Tracks
Sort by
Shake It
The Casanovas
Shake It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake It
Last played on
The Casanovas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist