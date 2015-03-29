Dave ToughJazz drummer. Born 26 April 1907. Died 9 December 1948
Dave Tough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aba74aa3-a402-4070-b84b-9dff254fd472
Dave Tough Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Tough (April 26, 1907 – December 9, 1948, was an American jazz drummer associated with Dixieland and swing jazz in the 1930s and 1940s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Tough Tracks
Sort by
Goosey Gander
Dave Tough
Goosey Gander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goosey Gander
Last played on
Perfidia
Benny Goodman
Perfidia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtg.jpglink
Perfidia
Last played on
Dave Tough Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist