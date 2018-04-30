Ingo MetzmacherBorn 10 November 1957
Ingo Metzmacher
1957-11-10
Ingo Metzmacher Biography (Wikipedia)
Ingo Metzmacher (born 10 November 1957 in Hanover, Germany) is a conductor and Artistic Director of the festival KunstFestSpiele Herrenhausen in Hanover.
Clarinade
Mel Powell
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings: no.7; Epilog
Hanns Eisler
Concerto for clarinet, strings, harp and piano
Aaron Copland
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
John Adams
Ernste Gesänge & Sonata Op. 1, No.7 Epilog
Hanns Eisler
Study No. 7
Conlon Nancarrow
The Nose
Dmitri Shostakovich
Schottischer (Souvenirs, Op 28)
Samuel Barber
Jenufa (Act Three)
Leos Janáček
Jenufa (Act Two)
Leos Janáček
Jenufa (Act One)
Leos Janáček
Clarinet Concerto No 2, Op 115
Malcolm Arnold
Studies nos.2, 5 & 6
Conlon Nancarrow
Symphony No 8 in C minor, Op 65 (feat. Radio Filharmonisch Orkest & Ingo Metzmacher)
Karl Amadeus Hartmann
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
