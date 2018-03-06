Art ZoydFormed 1969
Art Zoyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aba325af-9e75-4db8-967f-eab02b1116d2
Art Zoyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Art Zoyd is a French band formed in 1969, mixing free jazz, progressive rock and avant-garde electronica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Art Zoyd Tracks
Sort by
Les Borogoves [Live: Armentières - La Nuit du Jabberwock]
Art Zoyd
Les Borogoves [Live: Armentières - La Nuit du Jabberwock]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'âne de Buridan [Outdoor Music: Bethune Six Centenaire Du Beffroi]
Art Zoyd
L'âne de Buridan [Outdoor Music: Bethune Six Centenaire Du Beffroi]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nosferatu
Art Zoyd
Nosferatu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nosferatu
Last played on
Eyecatcher 2: Klein
Art Zoyd
Eyecatcher 2: Klein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyecatcher 2: Klein
Last played on
Eyecatcher: Man With a Movie Camera
Art Zoyd
Eyecatcher: Man With a Movie Camera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Art Zoyd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist