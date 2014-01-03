Mark LondonMusical theater
Mark London
Mark London Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark London is a British soundtrack composer, songwriter and music producer. He is perhaps best known as composer of the song "To Sir, with love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
To Sir With Love
Don Black
