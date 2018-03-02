Benjamin Bevan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab9d7f8c-af23-443c-9518-fe54c9994b62
Benjamin Bevan Tracks
Sort by
Missa solemnis, Op 123 (Kyrie)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa solemnis, Op 123 (Kyrie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Missa solemnis, Op 123 (Kyrie)
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Last played on
Tuona, balena, sibila il vento (Cuopre tal vento il cielo)
George Frideric Handel
Tuona, balena, sibila il vento (Cuopre tal vento il cielo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Tuona, balena, sibila il vento (Cuopre tal vento il cielo)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: St Matthew Passion on Good Friday
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5zbp6
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-04-14T11:59:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03t4rr4.jpg
14
Apr
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: St Matthew Passion on Good Friday
14:00
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Back to artist