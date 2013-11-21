WildchildHip Hop rapper/producer Jack Brown of Lootpack
Wildchild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab990391-1d37-4db8-826e-12c1073506c6
Wildchild Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Brown, better known by his stage name Wildchild, is an American rapper from California. He is a member of Lootpack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wildchild Tracks
Sort by
The League
Wildchild
The League
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The League
Last played on
Wildchild Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist