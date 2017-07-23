Knut ReiersrudBorn 12 February 1961
Knut Reiersrud
1961-02-12
Knut Reiersrud Biography (Wikipedia)
Knut Reiersrud (born 12 February 1961 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian blues guitarist. His work also incorporates elements of Norwegian traditional music and African music. Reiersrud has recorded and played with David Lindley, the Blind Boys Of Alabama, Rickie Lee Jones and Nina Hagen. He has also numerous collaborations with Middle East performers like Rim Banna and Mahsa Vahdat. He lives in Oslo. He has collaborated extensively with the Norwegian organist Iver Kleive. He is lead guitarist and one of the original members of Cloudberry Cream.
Knut Reiersrud Tracks
St James Infirmary
Eric Bibb
St James Infirmary
St James Infirmary
Last played on
Willie Murray's Reel
Trad.
Trad.
Willie Murray's Reel
Willie Murray's Reel
Last played on
Hymn and Sword Dances
Trad.
Trad.
Hymn and Sword Dances
Hymn and Sword Dances
Last played on
Blåmann og koralreven
Knut Reiersrud and Iver Kleive, Knut Reiersrud & Iver Kleive
Blåmann og koralreven
Blåmann og koralreven
Composer
Last played on
Tears Of The World
Mighty Sam McClain
Tears Of The World
Tears Of The World
Last played on
Today Was Cancelled
Dag Sindre Vagle, Erlend Aasland, Per Fugelli, Randi Tytingvåg, Randi Tytingvåg & Knut Reiersrud
Today Was Cancelled
Today Was Cancelled
Performer
Last played on
Chapter 1
Trondheim Soloists, Knut Reiersrud & Knut Reiersrud
Chapter 1
Chapter 1
Performer
Last played on
Chapter 2
Knut Reiersrud
Chapter 2
Chapter 2
Last played on
Willie and the Hand Jive
Knut Reiersrud
Willie and the Hand Jive
Willie and the Hand Jive
Last played on
Hard Times Killing Floor
Knut Reiersrud
Hard Times Killing Floor
Hard Times Killing Floor
Last played on
Eleanor Cross
Knut Reiersrud
Eleanor Cross
Eleanor Cross
Last played on
Spanking the Plank – in a key between D n E
Knut Reiersrud
Knut Reiersrud
Spanking the Plank – in a key between D n E
God Don't Never Change
Knut Reiersrud
God Don't Never Change
God Don't Never Change
Last played on
