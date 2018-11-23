Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte (born 2 May 1983), better known by her stage name Mon Laferte, is a Chilean singer-songwriter and actress. Being currently the most listened to Chilean artist on Spotify worldwide, she has also been the Chilean artist with the most nominations in a single edition of the Latin Grammy Awards (5 in 2017).

To date she has sold more than half a million albums around Latin America and nearly 800,000 digital copies between albums and singles, making her the Chilean singer with the most sales in the digital era.

Some of her most outstanding successes are "Tormento", "Amor completo", "Si tú me quisieras", "Tu falta de querer", "Amárrame" and "Mi buen amor". The song "Amárrame" theme won her the 2017 Latin Grammy for best alternative song