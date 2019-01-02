The DramaticsUS soul music vocal group. Formed 1962
The Dramatics
1962
The Dramatics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dramatics (formerly The Dynamics) are an American soul music vocal group, formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1964. They are best known for their 1970s hit songs "In the Rain" and "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get", both of which were Top 10 Pop hits, as well as their later 1993 collaboration "Doggy Dogg World" with Snoop Dogg, a top 20 hit on the Billboard Rhythmic Top 40.
The Dramatics Tracks
