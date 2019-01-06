Jamae Kathryn "Kate" Campbell (born October 31, 1961 in New Orleans, Louisiana) is an American folk singer-songwriter.

Kate's songwriting follows in the southern literary tradition with an emphasis on a sense of place, race, and religion. Her story-filled songs feature quirky characters and often deal with the region's complex issues. John Prine, Nanci Griffith, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Guy Clark, Maura O'Connell, and Mac McAnally have provided guest vocals on her albums.

She sometimes performs with Pierce Pettis and Tom Kimmel as the New Agrarians.