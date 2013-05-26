Paolo QuagliatiBorn 1555. Died 16 November 1628
Paolo Quagliati
1555
Paolo Quagliati Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Quagliati (c. 1555 – 16 November 1628) was an Italian composer of the early Baroque era and a member of the Roman School of composers. He was a transitional figure between the late Renaissance style and the earliest Baroque and was one of the first to write solo madrigals in the conservative musical center of Rome.
Soavissimi fiori colti nel bel giardin
O promavera, gioventu dell'anno
O promavera, gioventu dell'anno
