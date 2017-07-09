Bjarne FiskumBorn 27 August 1939
Bjarne Fiskum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab8fa3f7-64c0-43ca-9b83-043c0ebcd638
Bjarne Fiskum Biography (Wikipedia)
Bjarne Ivar Fiskum (born 27 August 1939 in Harran, Grong, Nord-Trøndelag, Norway) is a Norwegian violinist, conductor and composer, and the son of the orchestra leader Ottar Fiskum.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bjarne Fiskum Tracks
Sort by
Arctos - Concerto for Violin and Strings
Terje Bjorklund, Marianne Thorsen, The Trondheim Soloists & Bjarne Fiskum
Arctos - Concerto for Violin and Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tfbh1.jpglink
Arctos - Concerto for Violin and Strings
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist