Paul de Schlözer
Born 1841. Died 1 July 1898
Paul de Schlözer
1841
Paul de Schlözer Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul de Schlözer or Paweł Schlözer (1841 or 1842 – 1898) was a Polish pianist and teacher of German descent. He was possibly also a composer, but the only two works attributed to him may have been written by Polish composer Moritz Moszkowski.
Paul de Schlözer Tracks
Étude de concert in A flat major Op.1 no.2 for piano
Paul de Schlözer
Étude de concert in A flat major Op.1 no.2 for piano
Étude de concert in A flat major Op.1 no.2 for piano
