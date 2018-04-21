Stephanie Gonley
Stephanie Gonley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab8b5681-e122-4f1f-9496-c96a40e02f94
Stephanie Gonley Tracks
Sort by
La Bayadère (Act 1 Finale No 27 Allegro)
Ludwig Minkus
La Bayadère (Act 1 Finale No 27 Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v8r.jpglink
La Bayadère (Act 1 Finale No 27 Allegro)
Last played on
Suite Champetre
Jean Sibelius
Suite Champetre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Suite Champetre
Last played on
Kirkwall Session
Kevin McCrae
Kirkwall Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5qh.jpglink
Kirkwall Session
Last played on
Souvenir de Florence
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir de Florence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Souvenir de Florence
Orchestra
The East Neuk O'Fife
James Oswald
The East Neuk O'Fife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The East Neuk O'Fife
Orchestra
Serenade in C major Op.11
Dag Wirén
Serenade in C major Op.11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036gp3k.jpglink
Serenade in C major Op.11
Orchestra
Norwegian Melody 'In Folk Style'
Edvard Grieg
Norwegian Melody 'In Folk Style'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Norwegian Melody 'In Folk Style'
Orchestra
Antin Mikko
Trad.
Antin Mikko
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antin Mikko
Orchestra
Suite Champetre Op.98'2
Jean Sibelius
Suite Champetre Op.98'2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Suite Champetre Op.98'2
Orchestra
Kirkwall Session
Kevin McCrae
Kirkwall Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kirkwall Session
Orchestra
Trio in E flat major Op.40
Johannes Brahms
Trio in E flat major Op.40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Trio in E flat major Op.40
Scherzo from Sonata (F.A.E.)
Johannes Brahms
Scherzo from Sonata (F.A.E.)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Scherzo from Sonata (F.A.E.)
Trio in E flat major WoO.38
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio in E flat major WoO.38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Trio in E flat major WoO.38
Serenade for Strings
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Serenade for Strings
Clarinet Concerto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Clarinet Concerto
Symphony No. 21 in A, K134
Mozart
Symphony No. 21 in A, K134
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No. 21 in A, K134
Composer
Romance
Antonín Dvořák
Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Romance
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5mc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-26T12:13:43
26
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist