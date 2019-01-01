OV7, formerly known as La Onda Vaselina, is a Latin pop group from Mexico formed in 1989, but it was not until the early 1990s that OV7 would begin to make their mark. With a career spanning more than 25 years and several hits in the Latin American charts, OV7 remains as one of the most successful pop bands in Latin pop history.

The group disbanded in 2003. In 2010 they reunited. As of 2017, the remaining members are Mariana Ochoa, Ari Borovoy, Érika Zaba, Lidia Avila, Oscar Schwebel, and occasionally M'Balia Marichal.