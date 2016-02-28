The SwellersFormed 24 June 2002
The Swellers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab82e6a2-3089-4250-9919-0d11298041c9
The Swellers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Swellers were an American punk band from Flint, Michigan. Their music is influenced by melodic punk rock bands as well as alternative and indie rock from the 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Swellers Tracks
Sort by
Not Safe To Drink
The Swellers
Not Safe To Drink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Away
The Swellers
Fire Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Away
Last played on
The Swellers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist