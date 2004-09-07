龔秋霞Born 4 December 1918. Died 7 September 2004
龔秋霞
1918-12-04
龔秋霞 Biography (Wikipedia)
Gong Qiuxia, also romanized as Kung Chiu-hsia, was born in 1916 under the name (龚莎莎 Gong Shasha and 龚秋香 Gong Qiuxiang) and died 2004, China. She was a famous movie star and singer. By the 1940s, she became one of the seven great singing stars.
