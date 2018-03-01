Katie HerzigBorn 6 March 1980
Katie Herzig
1980-03-06
Katie Herzig Biography (Wikipedia)
Katie Herzig is an American singer-songwriter whose songs have appeared often in movies, TV shows, and commercials.
Katie Herzig Tracks
Me Without You
Katie Herzig
We Belong
Katie Herzig
Songbird
Katie Herzig
How the West Was Won
Katie Herzig
Lost and found
Katie Herzig
Closest I Get
Katie Herzig
Look At You Now
Katie Herzig
Free My Mind
Katie Herzig
