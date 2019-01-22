Al StewartUK folk singer/songwriter. Born 5 September 1945
Al Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Alastair Ian Stewart (born 5 September 1945) is a British singer-songwriter and folk-rock musician who rose to prominence as part of the British folk revival in the 1960s and 1970s. He developed a unique style of combining folk-rock songs with delicately woven tales of characters and events from history.
Stewart is best known for his 1976 hit single "Year of the Cat", the title song from the platinum album of the same name. Though Year of the Cat and its 1978 platinum follow-up Time Passages brought Stewart his biggest worldwide commercial successes, earlier albums such as Past, Present and Future from 1973 are often seen as better examples of his intimate brand of historical folk-rock – a style to which he returned in later albums.
Stewart was a key figure in British music and he appears throughout the musical folklore of the revivalist era. He played at the first-ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970, knew Yoko Ono before she met John Lennon, shared a London flat with a young Paul Simon, and hosted at the Les Cousins folk club in London in the 1960s.
- Al Stewart: "Paul Simon moved in next door to me and I could hear him writing songs!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zz6k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050zz6k.jpg2017-04-24T14:55:00.000ZAl Stewart chats about the Radio 2 Folk Awards, his career and his current tourhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050zrjx
Al Stewart: "Paul Simon moved in next door to me and I could hear him writing songs!"
- Al Stewarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v3c3t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v3c3t.jpg2015-06-21T15:55:00.000ZAl Stewart chats to Johnnie Walker about his memories of the 70shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02v3c4k
Al Stewart
- Al Stewart chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qy25x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qy25x.jpg2015-05-08T15:00:00.000ZThe singer-songwriter and musician talks about his Year Of The Cat Live In Concert Tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02qy6pz
Al Stewart chats to Steve Wright
Al Stewart Tracks
Sort by