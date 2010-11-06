Larry DarnellBorn 21 December 1928. Died 3 July 1983
Larry Darnell (born Leo Edward Donald, Jr.; December 17, 1928, Columbus, Ohio – July 3, 1983, Columbus) was a successful American singer who was instrumental in the formation of the New Orleans style of R&B in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
