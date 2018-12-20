Andrew MurrayIrish celtic folk artist
Andrew Murray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab7c8f8f-023d-44cd-9781-23033e3989a0
Andrew Murray Tracks
Sort by
Old Shoes (And Picture Postcards)
Andrew Murray
Old Shoes (And Picture Postcards)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Shoes (And Picture Postcards)
Last played on
Green Grows The Laurel
Andrew Murray
Green Grows The Laurel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Grows The Laurel
Last played on
The Poor Ditching Boy
Andrew Murray
The Poor Ditching Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Poor Ditching Boy
Last played on
Castle Garden
Andrew Murray
Castle Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Castle Garden
Last played on
The Father's Song
Andrew Murray
The Father's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Father's Song
Last played on
Jock O Hazeldene
Andrew Murray
Jock O Hazeldene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jock O Hazeldene
Last played on
Little Miss Kelly
Andrew Murray
Little Miss Kelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Miss Kelly
Last played on
Lord Franklin
Andrew Murray
Lord Franklin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Franklin
Last played on
Andrew Murray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist