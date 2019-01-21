Mighty SparrowBorn 9 July 1935
Mighty Sparrow
1935-07-09
Mighty Sparrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Slinger Francisco ORTT CMT OBE (July 9, 1935), better known as Mighty Sparrow, is a Grenada-born Trinidadian calypso vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist. Known as the "Calypso King of the World", he is one of the best-known and most successful calypsonians. He has won Trinidad's Carnival Road March competition eight times, Calypso King/Monarch eight times, and has twice won the Calypso King of Kings title.
Mighty Sparrow Tracks
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
Mighty Sparrow
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
Last played on
Both of Them
Mighty Sparrow
Both of Them
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Both of Them
Last played on
Carnival Woman
Mighty Sparrow
Carnival Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival Woman
Last played on
Carnival Woman
Mighty Sparrow
Carnival Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival Woman
Last played on
Jean and Dinah
Slinger Francisco
Jean and Dinah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jean and Dinah
Last played on
Mr Walker
Mighty Sparrow
Mr Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Walker
Last played on
Soca Man
Mighty Sparrow
Soca Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soca Man
Last played on
Wood in the Fire
Mighty Sparrow
Wood in the Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wood in the Fire
Last played on
Mas In Caracas
Mighty Sparrow
Mas In Caracas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mas In Caracas
Last played on
Stella
Mighty Sparrow
Stella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stella
Last played on
Congo Man
Mighty Sparrow
Congo Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Congo Man
Last played on
Sell The Puss-y
Mighty Sparrow
Sell The Puss-y
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sell The Puss-y
Last played on
Dan is the man (in the van)
Mighty Sparrow
Dan is the man (in the van)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dan is the man (in the van)
Last played on
Rose
Mighty Sparrow
Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rose
Last played on
Only A Fool
Mighty Sparrow
Only A Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only A Fool
Last played on
Pay As You Earn
Mighty Sparrow
Pay As You Earn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pay As You Earn
Last played on
Lying Excuses
Mighty Sparrow
Lying Excuses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lying Excuses
Last played on
Dan is the Man in the Van by The Mighty Sparrow
Mighty Sparrow
Dan is the Man in the Van by The Mighty Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Queen’s Canary
Mighty Sparrow
The Queen’s Canary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Queen’s Canary
Last played on
Obeah Wedding
Mighty Sparrow
Obeah Wedding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Obeah Wedding
Last played on
Sparrow Come Back Home
Mighty Sparrow
Sparrow Come Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparrow Come Back Home
Last played on
Sell the *****
Mighty Sparrow
Sell the *****
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sell the *****
Last played on
Francisco: Slave
Mighty Sparrow
Francisco: Slave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Francisco: Slave
Last played on
Tobago girl
Mighty Sparrow
Tobago girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tobago girl
Last played on
May May
Mighty Sparrow
May May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May May
Last played on
Zinah (Feat. Ed Watson & Sparrow's Troubadour)
Mighty Sparrow
Zinah (Feat. Ed Watson & Sparrow's Troubadour)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten to One Is Murder (feat. Frankie Francis and His Orchestra)
Mighty Sparrow
Ten to One Is Murder (feat. Frankie Francis and His Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bongo
Mighty Sparrow
Bongo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bongo
Last played on
Peace and Love
Mighty Sparrow
Peace and Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparrow Dead
Mighty Sparrow
Sparrow Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparrow Dead
Last played on
Dat Soca Boal
Mighty Sparrow
Dat Soca Boal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dat Soca Boal
Last played on
Jack Palance
Mighty Sparrow
Jack Palance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack Palance
Last played on
The More the Merrier
Mighty Sparrow
The More the Merrier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The More the Merrier
Last played on
Jean & Dinah
Mighty Sparrow
Jean & Dinah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jean & Dinah
Last played on
