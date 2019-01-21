Slinger Francisco ORTT CMT OBE (July 9, 1935), better known as Mighty Sparrow, is a Grenada-born Trinidadian calypso vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist. Known as the "Calypso King of the World", he is one of the best-known and most successful calypsonians. He has won Trinidad's Carnival Road March competition eight times, Calypso King/Monarch eight times, and has twice won the Calypso King of Kings title.