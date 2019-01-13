Pigmeat MarkhamBorn 18 April 1904. Died 13 December 1981
Pigmeat Markham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab7b5fd5-0c90-4a31-a4f1-220d298c8167
Pigmeat Markham Biography (Wikipedia)
Dewey "Pigmeat" Markham (April 18, 1904 – December 13, 1981) was an American entertainer. Though best known as a comedian, Markham was also a singer, dancer, and actor. His nickname came from a stage routine, in which he declared himself to be "Sweet Poppa Pigmeat". He was sometimes credited in films as David "Pigmeat" Markham or Pigmeat "Alamo" Markham.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pigmeat Markham Tracks
Sort by
Here Comes The Judge
Pigmeat Markham
Here Comes The Judge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Comes The Judge
Last played on
Pigmeat Markham Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist