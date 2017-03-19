Rina KettyBorn 1 March 1911. Died 23 December 1996
Rina Ketty (1 March 1911 – 23 December 1996), whose real name was Cesarina Picchetto, was an Italian singer, notably of the legendary song J'attendrai. The song reached superstatus during World War II and was appreciated by Allied soldiers and Axis soldiers alike (equalled only by Lale Andersen's Lili Marleen and perhaps by Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again).
J'Attendrai
J'Attendrai Au Revoir
Sombreros et les Mantilles
