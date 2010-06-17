The Tennessee ThreeFormed 1954
The Tennessee Three
1954
The Tennessee Three Biography
The Tennessee Three was the backing band for singer Johnny Cash for nearly 25 years; he was known especially for his country music and rockabilly genre, although he won awards in numerous categories. In 1980, he reorganized the group, expanding it and naming it The Great Eighties Eight. The band provided the unique backing that would come to be recognized by fans as "the Johnny Cash sound."
You Walked Tall Each Time You Walked The Line
