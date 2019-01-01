Jello Biafra and The Guantanamo School of MedicineFormed 2008
Jello Biafra and The Guantanamo School of Medicine
2008
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine is a punk rock band led by Jello Biafra. They released their debut album, The Audacity of Hype in October 2009.
