Chapel Club were an English indie-synthpop band from London, consisting of singer Lewis Bowman, drummer Rich Mitchell, bassist Liam Arklie and keyboardists/guitarists Michael Hibbert and Alex Parry.

The band parted ways with Universal imprint Polydor in March 2012 after ditching their previous indie rock sound, which had previously seen the band described as "moody, majestic and magnificent" for an electronic synth/sample led pop approach. The band's second and final album was released on Ignition Management imprint Ignition Records in 2013.

The band announced their split on 17 October 2013 onstage at St Pancras Old Church, London.