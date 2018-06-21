Chapel ClubFormed 2007. Disbanded 17 October 2013
Chapel Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6xb.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab729b59-92b1-4cda-95d3-173f4000faf8
Chapel Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Chapel Club were an English indie-synthpop band from London, consisting of singer Lewis Bowman, drummer Rich Mitchell, bassist Liam Arklie and keyboardists/guitarists Michael Hibbert and Alex Parry.
The band parted ways with Universal imprint Polydor in March 2012 after ditching their previous indie rock sound, which had previously seen the band described as "moody, majestic and magnificent" for an electronic synth/sample led pop approach. The band's second and final album was released on Ignition Management imprint Ignition Records in 2013.
The band announced their split on 17 October 2013 onstage at St Pancras Old Church, London.
Chapel Club Performances & Interviews
Chapel Club Tracks
Surfacing
Five Trees
Wordy (Physchemagik Remix)
Shy (Boxed In Bashful Remix)
Shy
Shy (Ben Gomori Remix)
Wordy
Scared
Sleep Alone
Wordy (Instrumental)
Good Together
Star - 6 Music session 28/01/2011
Wordy (Rob da Bank Session)
Sleep Alone (Rob da Bank Session)
Scared (Rob da Bank Session)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T12:03:27
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
