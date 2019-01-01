Brian & Jenn JohnsonFormed 2001
Brian & Jenn Johnson are an American Christian music husband and wife duo from Redding, California, and they started their music recording careers together in 2001. They have released two live albums with Bethel Music, Undone (2001), We Believe (2006), one live album with ION Records: Where You Go I Go (2008) and one studio album, also with Bethel Music, After All These Years (2017), their first album to register on the Billboard 200 chart.
