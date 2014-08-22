Jeffrey LesserBorn 27 June 1947
Jeffrey Lesser
1947-06-27
Jeffrey Lesser Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Lesser (born in New York City) is a music producer for Nickelodeon. He has received ten Emmy Award nominations for his work on Wonder Pets!, winning four of them.
Lesser was a music director and producer at Little Airplane Productions for thirteen years. He has produced records for Barbra Streisand (Lazy Afternoon) and Loudon Wainwright III (History), among others.
