Derek SimpsonCellist. Born 29 March 1928. Died 22 June 2007
Derek Simpson
1928-03-29
Derek Simpson Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Simpson (29 March 1928 – 22 June 2007) was an English cellist, known primarily from his work with the Aeolian Quartet, and as the teacher of many contemporary cellists.
Derek Simpson Tracks
String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36
