Harris HameedBorn 18 January 1998
Harris Hameed Biography (BBC)
Harris Hameed is a singer/songwriter at 18 years old based in Leeds, West Yorkshire. He started singing at the age of 10 inspired by mainly his father and the likes of Michael Jackson.
In 2014 Harris appeared on The Voice and works very closely with BBC Asian Network, BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio1Xtra since then. Just this year three of his tracks If You, Something Special and Life have been awarded Track Of The Week. Along with this success he has released his second EP Time earlier this year. Harris also recently released his latest single ‘Young’. After working with artists such as Mic Righteous and Yaseen Rosay, Harris Hameed continues to grow musically, perform at events and get recognised for his hard work.
- Harris Hameed: Voiceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049751t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049751t.jpg2016-09-27T15:30:00.000Z18 years old Harris Hameed perform 'Voices' for Future Sounds at Maida Valehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0497531
Harris Hameed: Voices
- Harris Hameed: Confessions Part 1https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04970p7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04970p7.jpg2016-09-27T14:57:00.000ZHarris Hameed perform 'Confessions' for BBC Asian Network Future Sounds at Maida Valehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04970q3
Harris Hameed: Confessions Part 1
- Harris Hameed: Lifehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0496m0n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0496m0n.jpg2016-09-27T13:13:00.000ZHarris Hameed perform 'Life' for Future Sounds at BBC Maida Vale studioshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0496m18
Harris Hameed: Life
- 'Hands down it's going to be incredible' Harris Hameed looks forward to Asian Network Future Soundshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047rfpv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047rfpv.jpg2016-09-20T13:51:00.000ZHarris Hameed looks forward to Asian Network Future Sounds and introduces his new track.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048hlz2
'Hands down it's going to be incredible' Harris Hameed looks forward to Asian Network Future Sounds
Harris Hameed Tracks
Sort by