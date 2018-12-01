Harris Hameed is a singer/songwriter at 18 years old based in Leeds, West Yorkshire. He started singing at the age of 10 inspired by mainly his father and the likes of Michael Jackson.

In 2014 Harris appeared on The Voice and works very closely with BBC Asian Network, BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio1Xtra since then. Just this year three of his tracks If You, Something Special and Life have been awarded Track Of The Week. Along with this success he has released his second EP Time earlier this year. Harris also recently released his latest single ‘Young’. After working with artists such as Mic Righteous and Yaseen Rosay, Harris Hameed continues to grow musically, perform at events and get recognised for his hard work.