David Tibet (born David Michael Bunting, 5 March 1960) is a British poet and artist who founded the music group Current 93, of which he is the only full-time member.

He was given the name "Tibet" by Genesis P-Orridge, and in January 2005 he announced that he would revert to the name David Michael, although he continues to use the well-known "Tibet" in his public career to date.