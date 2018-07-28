David TibetBorn 5 March 1960
David Tibet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab68c388-23f0-43fd-bc3e-4c17516051d6
David Tibet Biography (Wikipedia)
David Tibet (born David Michael Bunting, 5 March 1960) is a British poet and artist who founded the music group Current 93, of which he is the only full-time member.
He was given the name "Tibet" by Genesis P-Orridge, and in January 2005 he announced that he would revert to the name David Michael, although he continues to use the well-known "Tibet" in his public career to date.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Tibet Performances & Interviews
David Tibet Tracks
Sort by
I Looked To The South Side Of The Door
Current 93
I Looked To The South Side Of The Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Looked To The South Side Of The Door
Last played on
The Burial Of The Sardine
Nurse With Wound
The Burial Of The Sardine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hp82x.jpglink
The Burial Of The Sardine
Last played on
David Tibet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist