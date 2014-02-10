Guiye Frayo is a London-based Argentine indie duo consisting of members Guillermo Martinez Ipucha and Veronica Santillo.

Their music has elements of different styles combining pop, rock, psychedelic, electronica, dance and experimental to create a unique sound.

They not only play conventional instruments (guitars, keyboards and drums) but also theremin, circuit-bent toys and vintage synthesizers among others.

So far, they have released nine EPs, nine singles, and two video-clips. They are currently working in new material.

In 2006 they won the Argentine bands/soloists contest "Vale por un video Clip" for the song "Arcoiris en un ojo", organized by FM La Tribu, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The judge were Tom Lupo (Argentine radio host, poet and psychologist), Guillermo Pintos (Rolling Stone Argentina magazine at the time) and MTV Latin America VJ and Ruth Infarinato, the prize was the filming of a video-clip to the winning song. The video clip was made by Cine Humus, and won Best Video clip at "Festival de Audiovisuales de La Plata"