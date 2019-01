Silicone Soul are a Scottish house music production duo from Glasgow. They have released five albums on Soma Quality Recordings, and manage their own record label called Darkroom Dubs. Their single release "Right On!" featuring Louise Claire Marshall entered various charts throughout Europe and reached number-one in the UK Dance Singles Chart in October 2001.

