Silicone SoulScottish house duo. Formed 1998
Silicone Soul
1998
Silicone Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Silicone Soul are a Scottish house music production duo from Glasgow. They have released five albums on Soma Quality Recordings, and manage their own record label called Darkroom Dubs. Their single release "Right On!" featuring Louise Claire Marshall entered various charts throughout Europe and reached number-one in the UK Dance Singles Chart in October 2001.
Right On, Right On
Right On, Right On
Right On, Right On
Right On
Right On
Right On
Chic o laa (H Foundation mix)
Chic o laa (H Foundation mix)
Chic O Laa (HF Remix - Yousef Annexe Edit)
Chic O Laa (HF Remix - Yousef Annexe Edit)
Chic-O-Laa (H-Foundation Remix)
Chic-O-Laa (H-Foundation Remix)
Chic-O-Laa (H-Foundation Remix)
Burning Sands (Hypnohouse Dub)
Burning Sands (Hypnohouse Dub)
Burning Sands (Hypnohouse Dub)
Right On Right On (Matthias Tanzmann Remix)
Right On Right On (Matthias Tanzmann Remix)
Right On Right On (Matthias Tanzmann Remix)
Right On! (Vocal Version)
Right On! (Vocal Version)
Right On! (Vocal Version)
3am (Maetrik Jazzerize Remix)
3am (Maetrik Jazzerize Remix)
3am (Maetrik Jazzerize Remix)
Right On Right On (Nick Curly Remix)
Right On Right On (Nick Curly Remix)
Right On Right On (Nick Curly Remix)
Hurt People Hurt People
Hurt People Hurt People
Hurt People Hurt People
Dust Ballad II, Jet Project remix
Dust Ballad II, Jet Project remix
