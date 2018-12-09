Ulysses KayBorn 7 January 1917. Died 20 May 1995
Ulysses Kay
1917-01-07
Ulysses Kay Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulysses Simpson Kay (January 7, 1917 in Tucson, Arizona – May 20, 1995 in Englewood, New Jersey) was an African-American composer. His music is mostly neoclassical in style.
