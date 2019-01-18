Old Sea Brigade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab637483-5161-4941-9312-d981ba370e2f
Old Sea Brigade Tracks
Sort by
Sinkhole
Old Sea Brigade
Sinkhole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinkhole
Last played on
Feel You
Old Sea Brigade
Feel You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel You
Last played on
Blue Christmas
Old Sea Brigade
Blue Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Christmas
Last played on
Cover My Own
Old Sea Brigade
Cover My Own
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cover My Own
Last played on
All The Same
Old Sea Brigade
All The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Same
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Old Sea Brigade, Kate Anita
Castle Hotel, Manchester, UK
26
Jan
2019
Old Sea Brigade, Siobhan Wilson
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
27
Jan
2019
Old Sea Brigade
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
28
Jan
2019
Old Sea Brigade
The Crofters Rights, Bristol, UK
29
Jan
2019
Old Sea Brigade
The Islington, London, UK
Back to artist