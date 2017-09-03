AccentInternational a capella vocal group
Accent
Accent Tracks
I Got The Sun In The Morning (Proms 2017)
Irving Berlin
Last played on
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
Walter Donaldson
Orchestra
Whatcha Know Joe (Proms 2017)
Trummy Young
Serenade In Blue (Proms 2017)
Harry Warren
Air On A G-String
Accent
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-27T11:54:59
27
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
