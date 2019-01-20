Aled Wyn DaviesWelsh Tenor. Born 3 August 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cv6k1.jpg
1974-08-03
Aled Wyn Davies (born 3 August 1974) is a classical tenor from Llanbrynmair, in Powys, Mid Wales. He is a member of the Three Welsh Tenors with Rhys Meirion and Aled Hall.
Gweddi Daer
Aled Wyn Davies
Gweddi Daer
Gweddi Daer
Carol Y Seren
Aled Wyn Davies
Carol Y Seren
Carol Y Seren
Carol Catrin
Aled Wyn Davies
Carol Catrin
Carol Catrin
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Côr Caerdydd
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Carol Y Seren (feat. Côr Meibion Rhos)
Aled Wyn Davies
Carol Y Seren (feat. Côr Meibion Rhos)
Carol Y Seren (feat. Côr Meibion Rhos)
Y Weddi (feat. Sara Meredydd)
Aled Wyn Davies
Y Weddi (feat. Sara Meredydd)
Y Weddi (feat. Sara Meredydd)
Yr Hen Gerddor
Aled Wyn Davies
Yr Hen Gerddor
Yr Hen Gerddor
Rho Fory i Minnau
Aled Wyn Davies
Rho Fory i Minnau
Rho Fory i Minnau
