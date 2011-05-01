Jeff CookUS country vocalist/guitarist/fiddler, member of Alabama. Born 27 August 1949
Jeff Cook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab62abbf-f9ab-4a45-a90a-c70ccc60acaf
Jeff Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffery A. Cook (born August 27, 1949) is an American musician and songwriter who is best known as one of the founding members of the country band Alabama.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Cook Tracks
Sort by
Waiting on Willie
Jeff Cook
Waiting on Willie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting on Willie
Last played on
Back to artist