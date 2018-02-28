Richard ArnellBorn 15 September 1917. Died 10 April 2009
Richard Arnell
1917-09-15
Richard Arnell Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Anthony Sayer ("Tony") Arnell (15 September 1917 – 10 April 2009) was an English composer of classical music. Arnell composed in all the established genres for the concert stage, and his list of works includes six completed symphonies (a seventh was realised by Martin Yates) and six string quartets. At the Trinity College of Music, he "promoted a pioneering interest in film scores and electronic music" and jazz.
Richard Arnell Tracks
Villains and Police (from The Great Detective)
Richard Arnell
Lord Byron - Symphonic Portrait, Op. 67
Richard Arnell
Symphony No 1, Op 31 (4th mvt)
Richard Arnell
Past BBC Events
Proms 1959: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
